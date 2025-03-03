Police step up patrols amid reports of youths “making life a misery” for elderly residents in Derbyshire

Elderly residents are being targeted by anti-social youths near a Derbyshire town – with the police working to combat those who are “making life a misery” for people in the area.

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have confirmed that they will be increasing patrols around Holmgate – following reports of elderly residents being targeted by youths in a series of anti-social incidents.

A team spokesperson said: “We are stepping up patrols around the Nisa Store, Amber Place and Rock Crescent areas of Holmgate.

“This is due to reports of youths that are making life a misery for some of the local elderly residents who live in that location. If these are your children, please have a word – thank you.”