Police step up patrols amid reports of youths “making life a misery” for elderly residents in Derbyshire
The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have confirmed that they will be increasing patrols around Holmgate – following reports of elderly residents being targeted by youths in a series of anti-social incidents.
A team spokesperson said: “We are stepping up patrols around the Nisa Store, Amber Place and Rock Crescent areas of Holmgate.
“This is due to reports of youths that are making life a misery for some of the local elderly residents who live in that location. If these are your children, please have a word – thank you.”