Police step up patrols after spike in anti-social behavior at Chesterfield Park

Due to an increase of Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) in and around the area of Somersall Park and Walton Dam, the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have increased their patrols of these areas.

A police spokespersonm saiid: “ ASB impacts on the quality of peoples lives and can have a devastating impact on individuals and communities. Please be respectful and courteous to others when you are using these areas.”

If you see or experience any ASB, members of the public are urged to get in touch with police by using any of the contact methods below -

• Website – Derbyshire Police have a number of crime reporting tools online, visit https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ for more details.• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page• X (Twitter) – direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact• Phone – call police on the 101 non-emergency number.