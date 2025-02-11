Police spotter plane scrambled over Derbyshire following concerns about car

Derbyshire police requested a spotter plane was scrambled to carry out a search over concerns about a car.

Derbyshire Police called the National Police Air Service on Sunday afternoon, after officers saw what they believed to be a ‘suspicious’ vehicle.

A crew went sent to the scene in the service’s fixed wing aeroplane, based in the East Midlands. The aircraft was seen by thousands of residents in North Derbyshire as it circled in the skies in the area.

Derbyshire Police issued a statement today explaining why the aircraft had been called.

They said: “Derbyshire officers were in search of a suspicious vehicle in the Killamarsh area just after 12.50pm on Sunday, February 9. Officers were assisted by NPAS, but on this occasion did not locate the vehicle.”

The police air service said their aeroplane was in the air looking for the car for 23 minutes.