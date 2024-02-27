News you can trust since 1855
Police spot driver leaving pub after darts match – and motorist charged after failing roadside breath test

A motorist was charged after failing a roadside breath test in Derbyshire – having been sighted leaving a pub by officers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Westhouses, when they spotted a vehicle leaving a pub car park.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver provides a roadside breath test over the prescribed limit and subsequent evidential sample of 79ug/l.

“Winning your darts match doesn’t outshine losing your licence.

The driver was stopped in Westhouses, near Alfreton.The driver was stopped in Westhouses, near Alfreton.
The driver was stopped in Westhouses, near Alfreton.

“Stephen Rollinson, 49, of Victoria Drive, Blackwell, has been charged with driving a vehicle with excess alcohol and bailed to court.”