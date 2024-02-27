Police spot driver leaving pub after darts match – and motorist charged after failing roadside breath test
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Westhouses, when they spotted a vehicle leaving a pub car park.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver provides a roadside breath test over the prescribed limit and subsequent evidential sample of 79ug/l.
“Winning your darts match doesn’t outshine losing your licence.
READ THIS: Derbyshire man who inscribed racist symbols on cars sentenced after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order
“Stephen Rollinson, 49, of Victoria Drive, Blackwell, has been charged with driving a vehicle with excess alcohol and bailed to court.”