Police solve Derbyshire crocodile mystery - after reports of 'dead crocodile' dumped in Derbyshire canal
Derbyshire Rural Crime Team issued an appeal for the public’s help last night (Thursday, October 16) – after reports that a suspected dead crocodile was reportedly dumped in a canal in South of the county.
This afternoon (Friday, October 17) officers have confirmed that the mystery behind the bizarre incident was solved.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “A huge thank you to everyone who shared our recent appeal about the crocodile spotted near a South Derbyshire canal. We can now confirm the mystery has been solved!
“A member of public has come forward and explained that the crocodile was a stuffed taxidermy one, filled with hay, and inadvertently caught while fishing… While it gave us all a bit of a surprise, it turns out this one was more fluff than fear!
“We’re incredibly grateful for the public’s support, the shares, and the good humour throughout.. It’s not every day we get to say we’ve dealt with a crocodile in Derbyshire!
“Thanks again – and keep your eyes peeled… you never know what might turn up next!”