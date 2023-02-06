The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team has recently discovered that adults are purchasing alcohol and giving it to young people in the town on weekends.

In a statement posted onto Facebook, the SNT said: “We would like to stress how irresponsible this is, and we are working in partnership with all the local shops to combat this.

“If you are involved in this, we will take a zero-tolerance approach and robust action will be taken against any individuals.

Officers have promised ‘robust action’ against those involved.