Police slam ‘irresponsible’ residents of Derbyshire town for buying kids booze – leading to anti-social behaviour
Officers in a Derbyshire town have promised a ‘zero-tolerance’ response to reports of ‘irresponsible’ adults buying booze for young people.
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team has recently discovered that adults are purchasing alcohol and giving it to young people in the town on weekends.
In a statement posted onto Facebook, the SNT said: “We would like to stress how irresponsible this is, and we are working in partnership with all the local shops to combat this.
“If you are involved in this, we will take a zero-tolerance approach and robust action will be taken against any individuals.
“Not only will these actions increase anti-social behaviour in the town centre but also makes the young people vulnerable and subject to various forms of risk – including criminality.”