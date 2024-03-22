Police set to launch scheme encouraging reports of illegal parking in Derbyshire
The 'Parking No' trial will cover the policing areas of Ashbourne and Mercia, and will allow residents and drivers to send photos of illegally parked cars to the police. Local officers will review the evidence and if they are clear that an offence has been committed, they will contact the person responsible to discuss further actions such as a fine, educational course or court summons.
Anyone who wants to report a parking offence will need to submit two images of the vehicle from different viewpoints through an online form, which will be launched soon. Those reporting the offences are asked not to challenge any driver or get involved in a confrontation, not to put themsleves in danger whilst obtaining the images and reminded to not commit an offence whilst taking the pictures.
A notice of intended prosecution letter may need to be sent to the registered keeper within 14 days of the incident, so it is vital that the above process is completed as soon as possible. Anyone who submits a photo may be required to attend court if the matter is contested.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “As a force we will continue to attend incidents relating to parking subject to threat and risk. If the issue is causing an immediate risk of serious injury, we would ask you report this via 999 rather than proceeding with this process.”
The following offences are included in the 'Parking No' pilot: pavement blocked forcing pedestrians into the road, parking at or too close to a junction, vehicles parked at a traffic light or pedestrian crossing, cars parked on the school keep clear markings when children are entering or leaving school, double white lines and unnecessary or wilful obstruction.
Officers are unable to enforce offences relating to double and single yellow lines as these are enforced by the local authority and police are not permitted to prosecute these offences. The detailed information about the scheme can be found online and anyone who has any questions about 'Parking No' is advised to contact a local Safer Neighbourhood Team.