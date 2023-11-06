Police serve three Chesterfield houses with drug warrants – in a bid to make community safer
Three Chesterfield addresses have been served with drug related warrants.
Three warrants have been conducted by the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team in Hasland this morning, on Monday, November 6.
This follows residents contacting Derbyshire police regarding suspected drug-related issues.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Three addresses have had warrants served on them. We hope this will make the community safer and take drugs off the street. We want to thank the general public for helping us develop Intel leading to these warrants.”