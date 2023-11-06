News you can trust since 1855
Police serve three Chesterfield houses with drug warrants – in a bid to make community safer

Three Chesterfield addresses have been served with drug related warrants.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Three warrants have been conducted by the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team in Hasland this morning, on Monday, November 6.

This follows residents contacting Derbyshire police regarding suspected drug-related issues.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Three addresses have had warrants served on them. We hope this will make the community safer and take drugs off the street. We want to thank the general public for helping us develop Intel leading to these warrants.”