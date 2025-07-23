Police seize van after catching disqualified driver in Derbyshire – who was banned from getting behind the wheel until 2028

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:21 BST
A van driver saw their vehicle seized after being stopped by police in Derbyshire – who discovered that they were banned from getting behind the wheel until 2028.

A motorist was stopped in Langley Mill by officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team – after receiving reports that they were driving without a licence.

A team spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the driver was not only driving without a licence, but was also disqualified from driving until 2028.

“He has been reported to court for numerous traffic offences and the van was seized.”

