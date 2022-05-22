Police seize uninsured motorbikes in fight against anti-social riders in Staveley

On Saturday, May 21, officers from Staveley and Newbold SNT located a red Suzuki motorbike which was seen driving at speed.

It was seized for having no insurance after the rider ran from police.

Officers from Killamarsh SNT and Derbyshire’s Rural Crime Team were also called to assist after it was reported that between four and five motorbikes were ripping up the grass on Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor.

Police seized two uninsured motorbikes as part of a continued crackdown on anti-social riders in Derbyshire (picture: Staveley SNT)

Officers attended the area and detained a 37-year-old man, from the Mastin Moor area, on a yellow motorbike.

The bike was seized and the rider reported for no insurance and having no driving licence.

Staveley SNT said officers continue to look for uninsured motorbikes being used in an anti social manner as part of Operation Corvus, after continuing complaints from the community.

If you can help identify these bikers or where they are keeping their bikes, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101