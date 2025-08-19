Police seize thousands of pounds of narcotics near Chesterfield – and promise to continue fight against drugs
Police have pledged to continue their efforts to tackle drug-related crime after seizing thousands of pounds worth of narcotics outside Chesterfield.
Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol yesterday (Monday, August 18) – during which they seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers came across and seized a large amount of Class B and Class A drugs whilst on patrol – with the total value seized estimated to be over £3,000.
“Drugs on the streets continues to be a problem impacting many residents, and your local SNT is dedicated to making the area safer for everyone.”