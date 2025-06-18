Police seize £5 million of cannabis destined for the streets of Derbyshire
Officers intercepted 500kg of cannabis destined for the streets of Amber Valley earlier this year – after an operation involving the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, Border Force and the National Crime Agency.
The consignment was discovered at Southampton Docks as it entered the country from Canada. Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team launched an investigation alongside the National Crime Agency after Border Force colleagues discovered the Class B drugs in a shipping container on February 12 2025.
The street value of the consignment is estimated to exceed £5 million once it had been divided up into street deals. Since then, officers have been completing enquiries, which have identified a number of people linked to the failed importation attempt.
PC Bentley, from the Amber Valley SNT, said: “It is pleasing to seize this amount of cannabis and prevent it from potentially being used by the local community. We continue to appeal for information about any drug dealing in Amber Valley as it’s vital in assisting local officers taking enforcement action.” Sergeant Brooks, who oversaw the operation added: “Organised crime groups make significant profits by trafficking and selling perceived high-quality cannabis legally grown in the USA, Canada and Thailand illegally in the UK.
“We continue to work closely with the NCA and other partner agencies to break drug supply chains and keep our streets safe from drugs.”