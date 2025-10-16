Police seize Peugeot Bipper van which should not be on the road in the Peak District

Officers have seized a vehicle while on patrol in Bakewell.

Officers from Bakewell Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol on Buxton Road in Bakewell yesterday (Wednesday, October 15) when they notice a Peugeot Bipper van showing as ‘having no insurance’.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was unable to provide any proof or insurance.

The van was seized at the scene and the driver has been reported reported following the incident.