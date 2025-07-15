Police seize off-road bike seen dangerously swerving between road and pavement in Derbyshire
Police have seized an off-road bike seen driving dangerously near Heanor.
Officers on patrol sighted an off-road bike driving dangerously from Loscoe into Heanor yesterday (Monday, July 14).
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Members of the public were forced to take avoiding action due to the extremely poor standard of driving as the bike swerved between the road and pavement.”
The bike was stopped by officers after it turned into a cul-de-sac with no escape.
The vehicle was seized and police enquiries relating to two males riding the bike are ongoing.