Police have seized an off-road bike seen driving dangerously near Heanor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on patrol sighted an off-road bike driving dangerously from Loscoe into Heanor yesterday (Monday, July 14).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Members of the public were forced to take avoiding action due to the extremely poor standard of driving as the bike swerved between the road and pavement.”

The bike was stopped by officers after it turned into a cul-de-sac with no escape.

The vehicle was seized and police enquiries relating to two males riding the bike are ongoing.