Police seize off-road bike in Derbyshire town and issue warning to those ‘using local parks as race tracks’
Police have warned those ‘using local parks as race tracks’ after seizing an off-road bike in a Derbyshire town.
On Monday, June 2, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized an off-road motorbike on Heanor’s Shipley Park.
A team spokesperson said: “The bike, until now, has regularly been seen around Shipley Park and Heanor causing a nuisance to members of the public and road users.
“By seizing this vehicle, we want to send the message to all of those who think it is a good idea to use the local parks as a race track.
“You will be caught and you will face the consequences for your actions.”