Police seize off-road bike in Derbyshire town and issue warning to those ‘using local parks as race tracks’

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have warned those ‘using local parks as race tracks’ after seizing an off-road bike in a Derbyshire town.

On Monday, June 2, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized an off-road motorbike on Heanor’s Shipley Park.

A team spokesperson said: “The bike, until now, has regularly been seen around Shipley Park and Heanor causing a nuisance to members of the public and road users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By seizing this vehicle, we want to send the message to all of those who think it is a good idea to use the local parks as a race track.

“You will be caught and you will face the consequences for your actions.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice