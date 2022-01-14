Police seize lorry set up for crime spree on Derbyshire industrial estate
Police have seized a heavy goods vehicle on a North Derbyshire industrial estate that they believe was set up ‘to be used to commit thefts’.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:55 am
Yesterday, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had stopped a lorry on an industrial estate in Holmewood.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Truck on cloned plates located parked up on an industrial estate. Undoubtedly set up to be used tonight to commit thefts. Organised criminals. Disgusting.”
The vehicle was seized by officers to undergo forensic examination.