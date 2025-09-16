Police seize large quantity of illegal tobacco and vapes from two stores in Derbyshire town – with one being forced to close

A store in a Derbyshire town was closed after police seized a large quantity of illegal tobacco and vapes from two shops.

The Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team helped seize a large quantity of illegal tobacco and vapes from two stores in the town – along with Derbyshire Trading Standards and their working dog Frank.

A team spokesperson said: “A test purchase of illegal cigarettes was made from one store, followed by a seizure of 3,400 cigarettes and 700g of tobacco from a hide in the toilet ceiling.

“A second test purchase of illegal cigarettes was made from another shop, with 1,000 cigarettes seized from a bedroom of the flat above and approximately 150 non-compliant vapes from a hide behind a shelving unit in the bathroom. 12 counterfeit Labubu dolls were then seized from the shop.

One of the stores was closed following the seizure of illegal products.

“These had a street value in the thousands of pounds. One of the premises was closed and work will be done with the landlord to ensure this activity does not continue.

“Illegal tobacco can include counterfeit tobacco products that are a ‘serious risk to health’, as some products have been found to contain harmful elements – including asbestos and other waste products.”