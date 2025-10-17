Police seize ‘large quantity’ of counterfeit goods as investigation launched

Police and Trading Standards officers have seized a ‘large quantity’ of counterfeit goods across Ilkeston.

Officers from Ilkeston Police SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) and Derbyshire County Council Trading Standards completed a joint operation in the town on Wednesday, October 15 – after intelligence gathered from the community identified a number of premises that were selling counterfeit goods.

A large quantity of clothing, watches, footwear, and illicit tobacco was seized during the operation and the investigation by Trading Standards is ongoing.

PC Stephenson, from Ilkeston SNT, said: “Joint operations like this highlight just how important the information gathered from within our community is, assists us to target those committing these crimes. Criminality like this fund more serious crime further up the chain.”

A spokesperson for Ilkeston SNT added: “We are continuing to work hard to target crime and anti-social behaviour, and to keep our communities safe. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal activity and investigate further if appropriate.”

Anyone who has any information about criminal activity in the local community, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on of the following non-emergency methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.