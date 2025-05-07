Police seize illegal tobacco products worth over £3k - as over 5000 illegal cigarettes found in Derbyshire shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized illegal hand rolling tobacco, cigarettes and vapes in Draycott.

Long Eaton SNT officers and Derbyshire Trading Standards were called to a shop in Draycott this week after reports that illegal tobacco and vaping products were being sold at the premises.

Officers seized 1.3kg of hand rolling tobacco, 5460 cigarettes and 91 non-compliant vapes.

Total retail value of all the products seized during the operation was estimated at over £3,000.

A spokesperson for Long Eaton SNT said: “Illegal tobacco can include counterfeit tobacco products that are a serious risk to health as some products have been found to contain harmful elements.”