Police seize illegal tobacco products worth over £3k - as over 5000 illegal cigarettes found in Derbyshire shop

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have seized illegal hand rolling tobacco, cigarettes and vapes in Draycott.

Long Eaton SNT officers and Derbyshire Trading Standards were called to a shop in Draycott this week after reports that illegal tobacco and vaping products were being sold at the premises.

Officers seized 1.3kg of hand rolling tobacco, 5460 cigarettes and 91 non-compliant vapes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Total retail value of all the products seized during the operation was estimated at over £3,000.

A spokesperson for Long Eaton SNT said: “Illegal tobacco can include counterfeit tobacco products that are a serious risk to health as some products have been found to contain harmful elements.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice