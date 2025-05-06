Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing to members of the public to report any issues caused by electric motorbikes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, May 4, officers were on patrol in Chesterfield, when they noticed an electric motorbike riding illegally.

Police used ‘stinger tactics’ to deflate the bike’s tyres and the bike has been seized at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre SNT said: “This continues to be a priority for local officers and we appeal to the public to report such issues so we can continue to take positive action.”

Police seized an electric motorbike riding illegally in Chesterfield.

The incident comes after two teenagers were arrested on April 29 in connection with a serious collision in Chesterfield involving electric motorbikes.

The accident occurred in Poolsbrook Country Park at around 7.20pm on April 15 when an off-road motorbike was in collision with a woman jogging in the park.

The rider then left the scene before officers arrived. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have both been bailed as investigations continue. Two off-road bikes have also been seized as part of the investigation.

Any incidents involving bikes causing concerns can be reported to Derbyshire police using nay of the below methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.