Police seize drugs and vehicle in Derbyshire town after driver attempted to flee from officers

Officers seized drugs and a vehicle after spotting a driver in a Derbyshire town – despite the motorist’s efforts to evade the police.

Officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a vehicle after discovering two different Class B drugs inside.

A team spokesperson said: “Residents of Shirebrook may have noticed a significant police presence on Portland Road yesterday afternoon, as officers intercepted a vehicle suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs.

“While on patrol, officers identified the car and moved swiftly to block it in. As the vehicle came to a halt, the driver attempted to flee on foot – leaving three passengers behind.

The vehicle was seized by officers.

However, an officer had already seen the suspect and quickly pursued him into a nearby building – returning shortly after with the detained individual.

“All four occupants were searched, leading to the discovery and seizure of two different Class B drugs. The driver now faces additional charges related to driving offences, and the vehicle has been confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.

“A special thanks to the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team, who came to assist with the incident. Enquiries will continue into the suspected drug-related offences linked to the individuals involved.”