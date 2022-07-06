Police seize Derbyshire driver’s car – after getting caught with no licence and dangerous tyres

A Derbyshire driver lost their car after being found with no licence or MOT – as well as faults with the vehicle itself.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:58 pm

On Wednesday, July 6, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a people carrier in Ripley.

In a tweet, the DRPU said: “No computer check or automatic number plate recognition tip-off needed for this stop earlier.”

READ THIS: Thieves arrested after stealing barrels of cooking fat from Derbyshire fast food outlet

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers said they did not need their usual technology to tell them to stop the car. Thanks

The driver was found to have no licence, and the car also had no MOT. Further inspections of the vehicle found two bald tyres – along with a smashed window covered with bin bags. Officers subsequently seized the car.