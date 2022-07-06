On Wednesday, July 6, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a people carrier in Ripley.
In a tweet, the DRPU said: “No computer check or automatic number plate recognition tip-off needed for this stop earlier.”
READ THIS: Thieves arrested after stealing barrels of cooking fat from Derbyshire fast food outlet
The driver was found to have no licence, and the car also had no MOT. Further inspections of the vehicle found two bald tyres – along with a smashed window covered with bin bags. Officers subsequently seized the car.