Police seize dangerous car causing obstruction along busy A-road in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle which had been left abandoned along the A6007 Loscoe Road in Heanor.
A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle, which we initially thought belonged to one of the properties on the street, had been left there overnight – causing danger and obstruction.
“Upon completing routine checks, we discovered that it didn't belong to a resident on the street. However, it was found that the vehicle was without insurance, tax or an up-to-date MOT.
“The vehicle was promptly recovered to prevent further traffic issues on the busy street.”