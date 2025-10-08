Police seize dangerous car causing obstruction along busy A-road in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:53 BST
A vehicle that was left causing a dangerous obstruction along a busy Derbyshire A-road has been seized by police to avoid further traffic issues.

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle which had been left abandoned along the A6007 Loscoe Road in Heanor.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle, which we initially thought belonged to one of the properties on the street, had been left there overnight – causing danger and obstruction.

“Upon completing routine checks, we discovered that it didn't belong to a resident on the street. However, it was found that the vehicle was without insurance, tax or an up-to-date MOT.

“The vehicle was promptly recovered to prevent further traffic issues on the busy street.”

