Police seize car parked dangerously along busy Derbyshire A-road – creating “serious hazard” for drivers and pedestrians
The Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a vehicle that was parked dangerously along the A618 Rotherham Road in Clowne.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers seized a vehicle yesterday (Thursday, July 10) that was parked dangerously close to a junction, partially obstructing an assisted crossing used by vision-impaired pedestrians.
“The vehicle not only blocked access to the crossing but also obstructed the view for other road users, creating a serious hazard for both drivers and pedestrians.
“The vehicle was removed under police powers for causing an unnecessary obstruction and posing a risk to public safety.”