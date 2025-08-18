Police seize car outside Chesterfield after driver caught without licence or insurance

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:13 BST
A driver without a licence or insurance saw their car seized after being caught by police near Chesterfield this weekend.

Police seized a car in Holmewood while on a routine patrol this weekend – after the driver was caught driving without a licence or insurance.

A force spokesperson said: “On their travels, a red VW Golf caught their attention. This vehicle was seen being driven by a known male who unfortunately for them, only has a provisional licence, which also means no insurance.

“Some people just never learn – you’ve guessed the inevitable, back of a truck and off to the compound. Please bring with you proof of ownership and also valid insurance, and someone with a valid driving licence.

”Remember, our cars don’t always say ‘police’ on the side, we have eyes everywhere. Thank you to Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team for your assistance with this.”

