Police seize car in Derbyshire after ‘hat trick of offences’

Police in Derbyshire seized a vehicle in relation to three offences earlier today.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 5:40 pm
The car was taken by police after it was found to have been driven illegally.

The Creswell SNT were searching for vehicles with no insurance in the village when officers found a car being used without insurance, an MOT or road tax.

After seizing the car, Creswell SNT used the hashtag ‘hat trick of offences’, and said: “We will be out in the community over the next few weeks focusing on drink drivers. If you know one, please report them and we can remove them from our roads.”