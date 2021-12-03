The Creswell SNT were searching for vehicles with no insurance in the village when officers found a car being used without insurance, an MOT or road tax.

After seizing the car, Creswell SNT used the hashtag ‘hat trick of offences’, and said: “We will be out in the community over the next few weeks focusing on drink drivers. If you know one, please report them and we can remove them from our roads.”