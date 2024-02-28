Police seize car causing “major obstructions” for residents near Chesterfield
Officers seized a vehicle that had created “major obstructions” along a route outside Chesterfield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday, February 27, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the village.
An SNT spokesperson said: “A number of helpful residents alerted us to a vehicle causing major obstructions on junction of Longedge Rise.
“You will be happy to know the vehicle has been removed and the obstruction has been cleared.
“Thank you to those who made officers aware. We will continue to use our social media platforms to highlight these continuing issues.”