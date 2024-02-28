News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police seize car causing “major obstructions” for residents near Chesterfield

Officers seized a vehicle that had created “major obstructions” along a route outside Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, February 27, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A number of helpful residents alerted us to a vehicle causing major obstructions on junction of Longedge Rise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You will be happy to know the vehicle has been removed and the obstruction has been cleared.

Most Popular
This is the car that was seized by officers.This is the car that was seized by officers.
This is the car that was seized by officers.

READ THIS: Chesterfield council is to make significant cutbacks at town’s Winding Wheel Theatre

“Thank you to those who made officers aware. We will continue to use our social media platforms to highlight these continuing issues.”