Police seize car causing “major obstructions” for residents near Chesterfield

On Tuesday, February 27, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A number of helpful residents alerted us to a vehicle causing major obstructions on junction of Longedge Rise.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

“You will be happy to know the vehicle has been removed and the obstruction has been cleared.

This is the car that was seized by officers.