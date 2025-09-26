Police seize car 'acting suspiciously' after incident in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Sep 2025, 13:33 BST
Police have seized a car which was seen acting in a suspicious manner in the Crich area.

Officers from Alfreton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a vehicle ‘acting suspiciously’ in the Crich area yesterday (Thursday, September 25).

Police soon located the vehicle and stopped the car in South Wingfield.

The driver was found to have no valid insurance, and the vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice