Police seize car 'acting suspiciously' after incident in Derbyshire village
Police have seized a car which was seen acting in a suspicious manner in the Crich area.
Officers from Alfreton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a vehicle ‘acting suspiciously’ in the Crich area yesterday (Thursday, September 25).
Police soon located the vehicle and stopped the car in South Wingfield.
The driver was found to have no valid insurance, and the vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.