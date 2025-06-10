Police seize cannabis worth £85k after drug raid at Derbyshire property

Police forced entry to a residential property at Princess Avenue in Linton and located a large scale cannabis grow.
231 viable plants were discovered with an estimated wholesale value of up £85,000 along with approximately £5500 worth of cannabis already cropped and packaged.
Th raid saw Roland Dallupi, 30, of Queenside Mews, Havering, charged with production of a class B drug.
