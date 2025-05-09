Police seize cannabis – after five stop-and-searches carried out in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The searches have been carried out as a part of officers efforts to tackle drug use and anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook.

Officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) carried out stop-and-searches on five individuals, suspected of being involved in drug-related activity, on Wednesday, May 7.

During the searches, cannabis was recovered, and appropriate action was taken. The individuals were stopped as part of the team’s ongoing efforts to tackle drug use and anti-social behaviour within the community.

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team has confirmed that enforcement activity will continue in the area as part of a wider crackdown on drug possession and dealing.

A spokesperson for Shirebrook SNT said: “Officers are committed to maintaining a visible presence in the community and targeting individuals suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any concerns they may have regarding drug use or dealing in their area. Any information received will be treated in confidence and used to support targeted enforcement operations.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police via the non-emergency number 101 or through the anonymous CrimeStoppers service.