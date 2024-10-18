Police seize bike spotted being driven “dangerously” and “doing wheelies” through Chesterfield town centre
Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a bike from its owner today (Friday, October 18).
The seizure of the vehicle comes after repeated reports of a bike being driven dangerously through the town centre.
A team spokesperson added: “After continuing anti-social behaviour, with a bike doing wheelies and riding dangerously through the town centre, police have seized the bike today.”