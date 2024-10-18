Police seize bike spotted being driven “dangerously” and “doing wheelies” through Chesterfield town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:14 BST
Police have seized a bike in Chesterfield after it was spotted being driven “dangerously” – with its rider performing “wheelies” through the town centre.

Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a bike from its owner today (Friday, October 18).

The seizure of the vehicle comes after repeated reports of a bike being driven dangerously through the town centre.

A team spokesperson added: “After continuing anti-social behaviour, with a bike doing wheelies and riding dangerously through the town centre, police have seized the bike today.”

