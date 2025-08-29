Officers have seized a bike from an uninsured rider after an incident in Staveley.

Derbyshire police received reports of a bike being ridden around Staveley town centre in a ‘dangerous manner’ from local residents.

Officers have located the bike on Darley Close in Staveley this week and seized the vehicle.

The rider had no insurance or a valid license.

Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are continually targeting illegal motorbikes, electric scooters,bikes and off-road motorbikes as they cause significant disruption for local residents, public spaces and risk to public safety.”