Police seize bike seen riding dangerously in Derbyshire town centre
Derbyshire police received reports of a bike being ridden around Staveley town centre in a ‘dangerous manner’ from local residents.
Officers have located the bike on Darley Close in Staveley this week and seized the vehicle.
The rider had no insurance or a valid license.
Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are continually targeting illegal motorbikes, electric scooters,bikes and off-road motorbikes as they cause significant disruption for local residents, public spaces and risk to public safety.”