Police seize and destroy two e-scooters near Chesterfield after reports of anti-social behaviour – promising zero tolerance to those riding illegal vehicles

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:31 BST
Police have seized and destroyed two e-scooters near Chesterfield – amid numerous reports of anti-social behaviour involving scooters and motorbikes.

Officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a pair of e-scooters in the Staveley and Brimmington areas.

A team spokesperson said: “The e-scooters were seized following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour involving e-scooters and motorbikes.

“E-scooters are illegal to ride in public and any that are seen will be seized. Derbyshire Constabulary have a zero tolerance policy and any e-scooter seized will be destroyed.”

