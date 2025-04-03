Police seize and destroy knife left in bushes next to public footpath in Derbyshire town
Officers in a Derbyshire town have seized and destroyed a knife that was discovered close to a public footpath.
Earlier this week, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the town when they discovered a kitchen knife – which had been left in a bush next to a public footpath.
A team spokesperson said: “The knife was promptly seized and will be destroyed to prevent it falling into the wrong hands.
“We take any incidents involving knives very seriously. If you ever come across a knife and you're not sure what to do, the best thing you can do is contact the police – that way the knife can be taken away and prevent any harm from happening.”