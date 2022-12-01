On Wednesday, November 30, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit detected a cloned vehicle driving towards Hasland.

Officers soon discovered the car had been parked and left unattended – with ‘catch dis’ scrawled into the dirt on the rear of the vehicle.

In a tweet, the DRCU said: “True vehicle involved in a fail to stop earlier this week. Vehicle seized for forensics along with further cloned plates.

The DRCU confiscated and subsequently destroyed the vehicle.