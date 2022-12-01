Police seize and crush cloned car in Chesterfield – after offenders left ‘catch this’ message to officers
Officers seized and destroyed a cloned car that was spotted in Chesterfield – after its occupants had encouraged the police to try and ‘catch this’.
On Wednesday, November 30, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit detected a cloned vehicle driving towards Hasland.
Officers soon discovered the car had been parked and left unattended – with ‘catch dis’ scrawled into the dirt on the rear of the vehicle.
In a tweet, the DRCU said: “True vehicle involved in a fail to stop earlier this week. Vehicle seized for forensics along with further cloned plates.
“Catch dis? We did mate. Now it’s off to the crusher.”