Police seize and crush cloned car in Chesterfield – after offenders left ‘catch this’ message to officers

Officers seized and destroyed a cloned car that was spotted in Chesterfield – after its occupants had encouraged the police to try and ‘catch this’.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, November 30, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit detected a cloned vehicle driving towards Hasland.

Officers soon discovered the car had been parked and left unattended – with ‘catch dis’ scrawled into the dirt on the rear of the vehicle.

In a tweet, the DRCU said: “True vehicle involved in a fail to stop earlier this week. Vehicle seized for forensics along with further cloned plates.

The DRCU confiscated and subsequently destroyed the vehicle.

“Catch dis? We did mate. Now it’s off to the crusher.”