Police seize air rifle, air pistol, large axe, machete, and drug items – as data-led patrols drive down anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire

Latest stats show how extra police patrols are helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime data has been used to put officers across Derbyshire on the beat with targeted patrols where they are needed most.

These patrols are part of Operation Shango, which uses crime data to target problem areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During June, officers carried out more than 400 patrols in known hotspots across the county. These patrols not only helped tackle anti-social behaviour but have also allowed officers to respond quickly to other incidents in recent months.

Latest stats show how extra police patrols are helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire.

In Derby, officers on patrol were nearby when reports came in about a man with a weapon. They helped search the area and seized an air rifle, air pistol, large axe, machete, and drug items.

On their way back, they also confiscated two illegal e-scooters, showing how patrols are helping address local concerns.

In Ripley, officers were flagged down by pub security and arrested someone for assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Derbyshire officers carried out 420 extra patrols in June, adding up to 205 officer hours. These patrols are in addition to what officers do on a daily basis as part of their regular role.

In June, Operation Shango patrols led to: six arrests, 150 dispersals, 28 incident reports and 25 pieces of intelligence.

Inspector Jack Williamson said: “Operation Shango helps us keep communities safe by putting officers where they’re needed most. Since July 2023, we’ve done over 14,000 patrols in our communities, and we’ve seen a 9% drop in anti-social behaviour in hotspot areas.

“This work is in addition to the presence and engagement that our Safer Neighbourhood teams have in their communities every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Immediate Justice scheme also continues to make an impact. It gives people who harm their communities a chance to make amends through community work.

In June, there were 88 referrals, and since launch, 1,356 people have taken part. Of those who completed the scheme, 70% have not reoffended.