Police seize 272 illegal vapes as officers carry out due diligence checks across Derbyshire businesses
As part of ongoing efforts to prevent underage sales, officers from Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) conducted joint visits with Derbyshire Trading Standards to check the due diligence of various premises supplying age restricted goods including alcohol and vapes.
These checks look at processes that include a challenge 25 policy, till prompts, CCTV being in place, refusals logs and records of staff training to ensure they understand these processes.
The businesses that were visited have been given advice on what checks to do as well as the consequences should evidence be found to prove an offence of an underage sale.
Officers also seized 272 illegal single use vapes as they no longer comply with UK legislation following the single use vape ban implemented last month.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “These types of visits and inspections will continue to ensure a safe environment for all to live in and to ensure fair trading amongst local traders.”