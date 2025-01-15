Police seize 106 e-scooters used illegally across Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police have continued to take action against those using e-scooters illegally, with over a 100 seized in December.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police action has taken place around the county, from Derby to Chesterfield, with the majority of seizures in Derby city centre and surrounding suburbs.

This comes after a change in policy was adopted at the start of November, with officers no longer needing to warn e-scooter riders on their first offence, and instead able seize the vehicle which is being used illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 205 e-scooters were seized across Derbyshire since the new approach was introduced.

Derbyshire police have continued to take action against those using e-scooters illegally, with over a 100 seized in December.

PCSOs have also been granted the power to seize and deal with e-scooters as part of the commitment to tackling this issue, which has been frequently raised as a concern in community surveys, meetings and mentioned to officers on patrol.

Superintendent James Thompson said: “This new approach has had a successful first two months, we want to make sure that the message gets out there to prevent innocent buyers from being left out of pocket and make it clear that those using our roads and pavements illegally will face consequences.

“Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams will continue to proactively work to seize e-scooters – as well as making sure our communities are aware of the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is illegal to ride privately owned e-scooters on public land, such as roads, cycle lanes or pavements as riders cannot get insurance and meet other requirements. The detailed rules regarding e-scooters can be found on the Government's website.