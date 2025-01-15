Police seize 106 e-scooters used illegally across Derbyshire
The police action has taken place around the county, from Derby to Chesterfield, with the majority of seizures in Derby city centre and surrounding suburbs.
This comes after a change in policy was adopted at the start of November, with officers no longer needing to warn e-scooter riders on their first offence, and instead able seize the vehicle which is being used illegally.
A total of 205 e-scooters were seized across Derbyshire since the new approach was introduced.
PCSOs have also been granted the power to seize and deal with e-scooters as part of the commitment to tackling this issue, which has been frequently raised as a concern in community surveys, meetings and mentioned to officers on patrol.
Superintendent James Thompson said: “This new approach has had a successful first two months, we want to make sure that the message gets out there to prevent innocent buyers from being left out of pocket and make it clear that those using our roads and pavements illegally will face consequences.
“Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams will continue to proactively work to seize e-scooters – as well as making sure our communities are aware of the law.”
It is illegal to ride privately owned e-scooters on public land, such as roads, cycle lanes or pavements as riders cannot get insurance and meet other requirements. The detailed rules regarding e-scooters can be found on the Government's website.