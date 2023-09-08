Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the two robberies and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were first called to Access Business Park, on Derby Road in Langley Mill, at 1.25am this morning (September 8) following reports of a man being robbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the street when he was approached by a man riding a bike. The cyclist demanded the victim’s bag before taking it and riding off.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the robberies

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Prior to that incident at 1.20am, another victim, aged in his 20s, was in Station Road, when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded his phone and bag.

READ THIS: Derbyshire referee turns 80 with no plans to stop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing with a heavy winter style coat. He also had dark trousers on.

If you recognise the description of the man or saw anything suspicious in the area between 1.15am and 1.45am, police would like to talk to you as part of their investigation.