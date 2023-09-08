Police searching for bike-riding bag thief after incidents in Derbyshire
Police are investigating the two robberies and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers were first called to Access Business Park, on Derby Road in Langley Mill, at 1.25am this morning (September 8) following reports of a man being robbed.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the street when he was approached by a man riding a bike. The cyclist demanded the victim’s bag before taking it and riding off.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.
Prior to that incident at 1.20am, another victim, aged in his 20s, was in Station Road, when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded his phone and bag.
The suspect is described as 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing with a heavy winter style coat. He also had dark trousers on.
If you recognise the description of the man or saw anything suspicious in the area between 1.15am and 1.45am, police would like to talk to you as part of their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the reference number 23*557857 online, using the force’s online contact form; on Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; pn Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or by calling 101.