Police scene at popular Derbyshire greens space following reports of sexual assault

The incident supposedly happened yesterday evening, Wednesday, March 6, at Bass Recreation Ground in Derby.

There is currently a large scene in place on the recreation ground, and residents are likely to see an increased police presence.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was on the recreation ground and Derby bus station between 7pm and 9pm.

Officers are carrying out investigations following reports of an alleged sexual assault at Bass Recreation Ground.

Anyone who can help, is asked to contact the force on the details below with reference 24000136894:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101