Police say they are ‘working hard’ to tackle Derbyshire’s car theft problem

Derbyshire Police say they are ‘working hard’ to tackle a spike in car crime across the county.

It comes after after GOV.UK figures revealed that Derbyshire was one of the UK hotspots for car crime- suffering a 18.7 per cent rise in thefts between 2017 and 2018.

Officers say Derbyshire’s large number of arterial routes and proximity with several large cities mean thieves will often cross the border to steal cars within the force area, often using them to commit other offences.

“Between 2017 and 2018 we did see an increase of 197 vehicles which were stolen across Derbyshire,” said a spokesman for Derbyshire Police.

“We work hard to increase awareness of car crime and promote – via our safer neighbourhood officers and social media feeds – ways in which you can make your car less of a target for thieves.

“To combat this an ongoing regional operation is in place that sees officers from around the East Midlands, and further afield, working together to deter and disrupt the activity of these criminals.

“We understand how distressing, as well as inconvenient, it can be to be the victim of vehicle crime. I would urge everyone to visit our dedicated vehicle theft page on our website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-of-a-vehicle/vehicle-attracting-thieves/ and if they are concerned about any suspicious activity then call the non-emergency 101 number to report it.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”

