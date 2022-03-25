Police say gang of 20 youths are ‘spoiling’ Derbyshire town after anti-social behaviour spree

On Wednesday, March 23, officers from the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Officers attended and found 20 young people on the skatepark. Some were throwing stones at the library and leisure centre, and they had also started a small fire.

A Killamarsh SNT spokesperson said: “The majority of young people in Killamarsh are pleasant and lovely to speak too, it's just a small minority that are spoiling it for everybody else.”

