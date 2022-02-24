Police respond to reports of assaults in popular Chesterfield park
Officers in Chesterfield have responded to reports on social media of assaults in a busy park.
The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a statement concerning assaults that have occurred in Queen’s Park.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns circulating on social media following recent reports of assaults in Queen’s Park. We are aware of these reports and investigations are underway.
“We have increased patrols in the area and would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with an officer.”
Anyone who has information about these assaults is asked to report it to the Chesterfield Town Centre SNT, using one of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – send a direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the force’s online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.