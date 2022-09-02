Police renew appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are continuing to appeal for help to trace Owen Bush, from Derby, in connection with allegations of assault.

Despite extensive efforts to find the 26-year-old, officers have issued his image to the public again in the hope it may help with enquiries. Bush also has links to Nottingham, Newark and Mansfield.

If you have seen him, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*427657:

Officers have been unable to locate Bush.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101