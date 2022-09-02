Police renew appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with assault
Officers have renewed their public appeal in a bid to locate a wanted Derbyshire man.
Derbyshire Police are continuing to appeal for help to trace Owen Bush, from Derby, in connection with allegations of assault.
Despite extensive efforts to find the 26-year-old, officers have issued his image to the public again in the hope it may help with enquiries. Bush also has links to Nottingham, Newark and Mansfield.
If you have seen him, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*427657:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.