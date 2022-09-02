News you can trust since 1855
Police renew appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with assault

Officers have renewed their public appeal in a bid to locate a wanted Derbyshire man.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:53 pm
Derbyshire Police are continuing to appeal for help to trace Owen Bush, from Derby, in connection with allegations of assault.

Despite extensive efforts to find the 26-year-old, officers have issued his image to the public again in the hope it may help with enquiries. Bush also has links to Nottingham, Newark and Mansfield.

If you have seen him, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*427657:

Officers have been unable to locate Bush.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.