It happened at around 11.30am on Tuesday 2 July at the junction between Inkersall Green Road and Chesterfield Road, Inkersall.

It is believed the driver of a small red car involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and, despite officers’ enquiries, they still have not come forward or have been traced. The cyclist, a man aged in his 70s, suffered brusing and an injury to his face.

If you can help with enquiries, please contact the force using any of these methods, with reference 24*392187: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.