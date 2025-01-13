Police renew appeal as two more men arrested in Derbyshire murder investigation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, Derby, at 1.45pm on Thursday 9 January.
Anthony Tipper, known as Tony, was pronounced dead at the scene, The 47-year-old’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Two men, both in their 50s and from Derby, were initially arrested on suspicion of Mr Tipper’s last week – with one remaining in police custody and another released on police bail.
Over the weekend two more men, one aged in his 30s and another in his 40s, both of whom are from Derby, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who has any information that can assist them in their enquiries to come forward.
Of particular interest is anyone with information, especially any CCTV footage that covers Witney Close – as well as Glossop Street, Crowshaw Street, and Abingdon Street – between 11pm on Wednesday 8 January and 1.45pm on Thursday 9 January.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 25*016328:
To contact the incident room directly click here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24A65-PO1
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.