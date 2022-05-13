Police remain ‘determined’ to tackle off-roaders plaguing Staveley as they seize and destroy bike

On Tuesday, May 12, officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team came across a nuisance pit bike on Fern Avenue, Staveley.

The bike was located and recovered as part of Operation Corvus. A 37-year-old male from the Middlecroft area was identified and then reported for having no insurance or driving licence. His pit bike was also seized and subsequently destroyed.

Officers encouraged residents to contact them with information that would help them tackle the biking problem.

An SNT spokesperson said: “As you can see it is not just kids riding bikes around with no insurance and no licence causing issues. It’s grown adults too, with them taking unnecessary risks on the road to other road users, pedestrians and themselves. This is why we are now determined to target these bikes.”

If you can help identify these bikers or where they are keeping their bikes, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101