Police release photo gallery of individuals they wish to trace in connection with shop thefts in Derbyshire town

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of reported shop thefts across the Ilkeston area.
A team spokesperson said: “We believe the people shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“Do you recognise any of them or have any information which could help us trace them? If so please contact the team, quoting the incident numbers displayed.”
