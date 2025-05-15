Police release photo gallery of individuals they wish to trace in connection with shop thefts in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 11:00 BST
Officers have issued images of a number of people they wish to identify in connection with several shop thefts across a Derbshire town.

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of reported shop thefts across the Ilkeston area.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the people shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Do you recognise any of them or have any information which could help us trace them? If so please contact the team, quoting the incident numbers displayed.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Those who can assist with the efforts to trace these people should contact Derbyshire Police.

1. Police appeal

Those who can assist with the efforts to trace these people should contact Derbyshire Police. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Derbyshire Police are aiming to identify the people pictured here.

2. Police appeal

Derbyshire Police are aiming to identify the people pictured here. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
This is one of the people that officers hope to identify.

3. Police appeal

This is one of the people that officers hope to identify. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Another person that officers wish to locate is pictured here.

4. Police appeal

Another person that officers wish to locate is pictured here. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice