Police release image of man in connection with incident in Derbyshire town

The incident occurred after Derbyshire Derbyshire Dales Response Unit spotted an Astra parked on zigzag lines while on patrol in Matlock yesterday afternoon (March 15).

Revealing details on Twitter, the response unit said: “We stop to have a chat but the driver runs off. Passenger is wanted by @nottspolice for domestic abuse and other serious crimes.

"Car searched by @DerbysDogPolice and Cannabis found. Vehicle seized and passenger arrested.”

Officers would ike to speak with this man in connection with the incident in Matlock on Tuesday

In an update on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the unit said they are “now in a position to release more information” as they shared an image of a man in connection with the incident.

The tweet read: “Officers want to speak to this man in connection with an incident which occurred in #Matlock yesterday afternoon

“Please RT and provide any information to either @DerPolContact or anonymously to @CrimestoppersUK quoting reference 22000149951. #Appeal.”