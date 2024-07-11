Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have released images in connection with a theft in Alfreton.

Derbyshire police have released images of three people who they think might be able to help with their enquiries into reports of the theft of a motorbike in Alfreton.

The bike, a Honda CBR is believed to have been stolen from Birchwood Road sometime between midnight and 7.10am on Tuesday 18 June.

It was found on a footpath on Robert Drive on Thursday 20 June and has been recovered.

Enquiries have been ongoing, and officers would like to speak to the three people in the images.

Anyone who has any information which could help, is asked to contact police on the details below with reference 24*358861:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.